Sacoa Clients Win Awards at Europe Show

Gravity Max, Nikito World and Europa-Park – three clients of Sacoa Cashless System – were recognized at the Park World Excellence Awards at this year’s IAAPA Expo Europe, where Sacoa introduced their new payment solution KwikPay.

Gravity Max won Best FEC, Nikito World won the “Highly Commended” award and Europa-Park took home Best Large Park.

“We are extremely proud of all the winners, especially our clients Gravity Max, Nikito World and Europa-Park,” said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International.

“It brings us great joy to know that Sacoa’s cutting-edge technologies have played a role in helping these FECs achieve such well-deserved titles.”