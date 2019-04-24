Retro Arcade Opens in U.K.

The English town of Warrington – halfway between Manchester and Liverpool – just got its own retro arcade bar, the aptly-named Retro Arcade.

Among the location’s 52 arcade and pinball machines are Pac-Man, Donkey Kong Jr. and Dig Dug, according to the Warrington Guardian. Alongside those 1980s games are machines from the 1990s and 2000s (plus a couple from the ’70s). Tron is a machine coming soon and games will be swapped out from time to time.

Owner Richard Telfer says he treasures them all. “It’s all about nostalgia because you just don’t see many of these machines anymore,” he said. “People my age (38) are missing their childhood.”

Retro Arcade will also have a bar with beer, spirits and soft drinks. Snacks like pizza and paninis will be introduced at a later date. Stay up to date with the business at www.facebook.com/retrowarrington.