Royals Visit U.K. Arcade

You never know who’s going to pop up at an arcade for a fun time! Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge, stopped by the Island Leisure FEC in the seaside town of Barry in South Wales Wednesday to play some games and hear about the impact of Covid-19 on tourism.

Intergame‘s David Snook wrote RePlay that “Prince William was heard to acknowledge that the couple’s skill on the crane machines ‘needs more practice’.”

Electrocoin’s John Stergides was excited to share the news, as the royals were seen playing the company’s Super OXO Reels prize game. They were also seen enjoying ICE’s Down the Clown, which was shared by People Magazine. (As you can imagine, reports were all over the media, including on the Daily Mail where you can see many additional pictures.)