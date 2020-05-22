Riverview Recreation Closes After 32 Years

After more than three decades in business, Riverview Recreation in Battle Creek, Mich., is officially closed. The 80-acre property that included a go-kart track, classic arcade and more entertainment was sold last fall, now former owners Jeff and Judy Heppler told the Battle Creek Enquirer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and it’s unclear what the unknown buyer will do with the property.

Judy Heppler said it closed “because the economy has changed and what people do with their entertainment dollar has changed.” However, the couple owns nearby Hit’Em Here, which features a golf driving range, a 9-hole mini-golf course and batting cages.

“After 32 years, it’s time to think about when you are going to retire and get it consolidated to a more manageable piece of your property,” she said. “It’s time for us. We’re in our 60s and can’t go forever, and I really want to enjoy my time.” Learn more at www.riverviewrecreation.com.