RePlay’s August 2022 Issue is Out & About!

The latest edition of RePlay is hitting mailboxes and features news and pictures from Bowl Expo as well as a cover story on the Harmoney jukebox/ATM combo that’s the brainchild of Legacy Coin-Op’s Ed Chermak and Venco’s John Newberry. Also featured: FEC operators sound off on inflation’s impact, RePlay talks with Scott Heit whose FEC Financial Group specializes in credit card processing for the industry, and Laserforce fills readers in on their redemption program for laser tag coming to their Gen8 system this fall.