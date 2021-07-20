Ray Borges Rejoins Betson in Amusement Sales

Betson Enterprises recently announced that Ray Borges, an industry veteran with more than 27 years of experience, has rejoined the company as an amusement sales representative based in the New England office.

“Ray previously spent a decade with the company in parts and equipment sales from 1996-2006,” reported Bob Dipipi, vice president of sales and purchasing.

“We welcome him back along with his wealth of industry experience, which will help us to retain and grow our business in the New England region.” Learn more at www.betson.com.