Raw Thrills Launches Three New Games

Betson Enterprises is showing three brand-new games from Raw Thrills from booths #517, #615, #819 and #821 – Fast & Furious Arcade, MotoGP VR and an all-new 4-player edition of Halo: Fireteam Raven, along with a host of major updates to other favorites.

“IAAPA Expo offers an exciting opportunity to launch new equipment and get immediate customer feedback,” said Bob Dipipi, vice president of sales and purchasing for Betson. “Each year, we show the top performing games that we know will increase foot traffic and revenue.”

Get details on the games at www.rawthrills.com.