Pixel Palace Arcade Bar Opens Today in Texas

A new venue opens today, Oct. 14, in Round Rock, Texas. Called Pixel Palace Arcade and Bar, the business features pinball machines, classic arcade games, cranes, basketball, Skee-Ball, and additional machines spanning the late 1970s to late 1990s.

Community Impact reports that one of the owners, John Palacios, said the bar is entirely focused on nostalgia – “from the neon lights framing the bar’s interior to the ’80s commercials playing on the TVs at the bar.”

The arcade will operate on tokens that can be purchased at the bar. Most games will cost no more than 50 cents per play.

Learn more online at www.pixelpalacearcade.com.