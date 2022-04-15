Pirate Pete’s FEC Opens in Missouri

Pirate Pete’s Family Adventures opened April 6 in Pevely, Missouri. The 24,000-sq.-ft. amusement center is located where the Pevely Flea Market used to operate, according to MyLeaderPaper.com.

“We have an 18-hole miniature golf course,” said co-owner Tony Dunn. “We have inflatables, including a bounce house and two inflatable obstacle courses. We have two Nerf Wars arena sections. We have an arcade section and selfie rooms to take photos of yourself with different backgrounds. There are three small party rooms, and there’s space large enough for corporate events.”

Dunn is also the owner of Cactus Pete’s Family Fun Center in nearby Imperial. Learn more on the company’s Facebook page.