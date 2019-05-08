Pinballz Donates $3,500

As part of the grand reopening at their Lake Creek location on April 27, Pinballz’ CEO Darren Spohn announced a $3,500 donation to Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides portable go-kart video game kiosks.

Built specifically for medical environments, the units will provide bedside recreation at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, home of Pinballz.

“We have so many kids that are part of our Pinballz family,” said COO Mikki Spohn. “It makes us very happy to be able to do something to make their time in the hospital a little bit more enjoyable.”

The company is online at www.pinballz.com.