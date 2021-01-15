Pinball Palace Hopes for #1 Arcade Distinction

This time last year, Kelley Daniel’s Pinball Palace in Brunswick, Ga., had just been named the No. 2 pinball arcade in the country and he was hoping for a surge in business as a result, but had to temporarily close his doors last spring due to Covid, according to the Brunswick News.

Now, after giving the business a facelift in 2020 and adding new machines to the 150-game arcade (with 100 pinball machines), he’s gunning for the No. 1 spot in the Twipy Awards. “People can’t believe we’ve got a place this big in a small town,” Daniel boasted.

The Twipy Awards honor everything pinball related. Up for Game of the Year: Heist by Multimorphic; Rick and Morty by Spooky; Stranger Things by Stern; Hot Wheels by American Pinball; Guns ‘N Roses by Jersey Jack; Avengers: Infinity Quest by Stern; Heavy Metal by Stern; and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Stern.

Other categories include favorite pinball streamer, favorite pinball podcast, favorite pinball publication and favorite pinball YouTube channel. Voting is open for the 4th annual event through Jan. 31. Visit www.twipys.com to vote for your favorites.