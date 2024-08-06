Pinball Expo 40 Nears

The 40th Pinball Expo will be hosted Oct. 15-19 at the Chicago area Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

Event chairman Rob Berk said: “It’s incredible to think back on Pinball Expo’s journey and how it all started in 1985 as a get-together for enthusiasts to share stories and love for the hobby. We never would’ve dreamed during those humble beginnings that Pinball Expo would one day become the world’s longest running pinball show!”

And this year, due to the massive turnout in 2023, they’ve extended the show by an entire extra day.

You can click here to buy tickets, secure a sponsorship and more. Visit www.pinballexpo.com to learn all about what the show has to offer.