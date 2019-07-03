Golden Tee Crowns World Champ

Houston’s Mark Stenmark is the 2019 Golden Tee World Champion, taking back his title (he won in 2017, too) and going home with $30,000.

More than $135,000 was awarded during the 3-day event to 74 of the world’s finest video golf players, according to manufacturer Incredible Technologies. Most of the contenders qualified for the championship event, held at The Orleans Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, through online play events on commercial Golden Tee machines in the spring.

Another Texan, Jared Decker of Dallas, came in second place, winning $15,000. He even beat the champ in one of the matches on that final day, keeping it very close throughout. In the final round, both were tied with -29 scores after 18 holes, triggering a sudden death round.

“After 14 intense holes of even play, Stenmark was able to eke out a 1 stroke lead to win the match and become the 2019 Golden Tee World Champion,” I.T. said of its tournament final. Stenmark is already a playable golfer in the game, and he’ll be getting a virtual facelift in the 2020 course update, available this October.

The entire event was livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook Live and Twitch, and will be produced into a half-hour broadcast on ESPN2, which will air in August. Check out more information from Incredible Technologies here.