Pinball Arcade Museum Open, Reservations Required

The Pinball Arcade Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., was able to open at 50-percent capacity yesterday, May 26, and did so by requiring reservations for 3-hour timeslots.

According to a post on their Facebook page, patrons could text their name, number of people (no more than 10 in a group) and time to the posted phone number, and they would get a confirmation as soon as the information is received.

Other posts on the page show that the business has put up plastic partitions in between all of their pinball machines and vintage video games, as pictured below. Go to www.pinballarcademuseum.org for more information.