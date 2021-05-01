PCS Has Free Tickets for TrainerTainment Biz Clinic

Party Center Software has some free admission slots open to the upcoming Business Development virtual clinic, hosted by TrainerTainment on May 6. Click here to enter a raffle for admission, which will otherwise be $79.

The business clinic will discuss investing in “the people who make your business run.” Attendees can expect to come away with a solid system to recruit and hire the right people, ways to review and provide consistent feedback to encourage performance or inspire low-performing team members and a performance management program to help guide you.

Click here to purchase a ticket outright or visit www.trainertainment.net.