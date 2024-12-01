Party Professor – December 2024

Embrace a Holiday Mindset Year Round

By Candi Kelley, COO, TrainerTainment

Party Professor Beth Standlee passes the column-writing baton this month to TrainerTainment COO Candi Kelly, who shares some timely insights. Standlee wrote: “As the holiday season approaches and many groups fill your center, please take Candi’s advice to help energize every single experience. That energy will bring people in the door and back again and again. Take advantage of this upcoming event season and build your business for months to come!”

In the world of family entertainment, the atmosphere can make or break the experience. Whether it’s a birthday party, a fun outing at an FEC or any social gathering, one key element drives the success of these environments: energy. This isn’t just about physical activity or excitement — it’s about creating an engaging, lively environment where guests feel a connection with the space, the people and the experience. From the energy of a birthday party to the buzz of an interactive game center, harnessing the power of energy can transform your venue into a place people want to come back to, again and again.

In this article, we’ll explore the value of energy and how it applies to various aspects of FECs, from birthday parties to membership sales. You’ll see why maintaining an energetic atmosphere can lead to more memorable experiences, stronger customer loyalty and higher revenue.

Birthday Parties: More Than Just Fun

Birthday parties are the cornerstone of many family entertainment venues. They offer a perfect opportunity to showcase what you can do, while creating a lively environment. But it’s not just about having fun. The energy at a birthday party should be contagious — spreading from the birthday child to the guests, and even to the parents. When the energy is high, everyone is engaged, creating memories that will last a lifetime. This fuels excitement, turning a simple party into something more meaningful.

But why is this energy so important?

The answer lies in guest satisfaction and word of mouth. A birthday party that’s filled with energy ensures that guests — especially kids — are engaged, entertained and leaving with smiles on their faces. Happy guests mean repeat customers. Parents who see their children having the time of their lives are more likely to book future events, share positive reviews online and recommend your venue to other parents. The energy at these events ­doesn’t just impact the day. It creates a ripple effect, leading to increased bookings and brand loyalty.

Your Space Sets the Tone for Every Visit

Energy isn’t just about events like birthday parties — it’s about the overall atmosphere of your venue. When guests walk into your space, the first thing they notice is the vibe. Is it exciting? Welcoming? Fun? If your space feels alive and buzzing with activity, it sets the tone for the entire visit. Conversely, if your venue feels lifeless or stale, guests may disengage quickly, leading to shorter visits and fewer return customers.

Consider your venue’s design and layout. Are there focal points where guests naturally gravitate? Are there interactive elements that invite people to get involved? A space that feels dynamic encourages movement, engagement and curiosity. Energy can come from many places — whether it’s vibrant colors, background music, games or interactive stations. These elements combine to create an atmosphere that is both fun and inviting.

But here’s a critical point: Energy is contagious. If people walk into a space where others are having fun and interacting, they’re much more likely to join in. The physical environment should evoke excitement and create opportunities for guests to engage with the space and each other. This is what keeps them coming back. Whether it’s interactive games, a dance floor or even just an area where families can gather, energy in your space promotes repeat visits and lasting connections.

Crowd Energy Fuels Memberships

There’s no better way to create energy than by getting people into your venue. Full spaces naturally feel more alive and exciting. Think about a packed bowling alley or a busy arcade — there’s a buzz in the air that can’t be replicated when the place is empty. This crowd-generated energy has a hidden value for your business, especially when it comes to driving memberships and leagues.

When prospective members walk into a full, energetic space, they can immediately feel the value of belonging to your venue. They see firsthand the fun, the social interaction and the sense of community. It’s much easier to sell a membership when people are experiencing the excitement in real-time.

People are drawn to places that feel alive and active. They want to be part of a space where there’s always something going on, whether it’s a spontaneous event or just a busy weekend. This kind of energy creates FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), which is a powerful tool in marketing. If guests see how much fun others are having, they’re more likely to want to come back — again and again. Offering memberships allows them to feel like they’re part of something ongoing, giving them access to these energetic experiences regularly.

Interactive Experiences

Interactivity is a critical component of maintaining high energy levels. When guests can engage directly with an experience — whether it’s through games, activities or even staff-led interactions — their energy naturally rises. Interactive experiences pull people into the moment and keep them entertained, which means longer visits, more participation and ultimately, more spending.

Interactive elements could include arcade games, laser tag, mini-golf or even something as simple as a photo booth or scavenger hunt. But it’s not just about the attractions — it’s about how people connect with the space and with each other. The more ways guests can interact with each other, the more energy you create.

In addition, encouraging your staff to be active participants in creating this energy is essential. When staff members are friendly, welcoming and actively engaging with guests, it amplifies the energy in the room. Staff members who interact with guests — whether by leading activities, playing games with kids or offering assistance — help keep the energy alive, even during slower periods.

The Value of Energy: Driving Loyalty and Profitability

Energy is more than just a mood. It’s a driving force behind customer satisfaction, loyalty and profitability. A space filled with energy attracts people, keeps them engaged and makes them want to return. Whether it’s the excitement of a birthday party, the atmosphere of your space, the crowd energy that fuels memberships or the interactive experiences that keep people engaged, energy is the key to success in family entertainment.

The value of energy is in its ability to transform an ordinary experience into an extraordinary one. It encourages repeat visits, builds community, and drives revenue. By focusing on how to create, maintain and harness this in your venue, you’re not just improving the guest experience, you’re also building a sustainable, profitable business model that thrives on excitement and engagement.

So, how are you cultivating energy in your space today?

Candi Kelley, an experienced coach and the Chief Operating Officer at TrainerTainment, has an in-depth background in growing brands and achieving operational success in the amusement and attractions industry. With over a decade in the field, including building a brand from six to 65 locations and generating $20 million in revenue, Candi uses her psychology and business expertise to help hospitality-focused businesses enhance sales, customer service and productivity. Known for her engaging style and commitment to growth, Candi empowers teams to achieve their goals and thrive in a competitive industry.

