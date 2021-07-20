Party Center Software Webinar Focuses on Arcade Profitability

The latest Party Center Software webinar, streaming live on Thursday, July 22, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, is called Arcade Profitability: Boosting ROI with Redemption Prizes.

On hand will be Josh Adkins, the account manager for Redemption Plus. He and PCS will discuss “all you need to know about merchandising, running a redemption center and more.”

You’ll learn the value and profit potential of adding a redemption center to your arcade, the keys to running a profitable merchandise program and how to train staff to run your redemption center. Click here to register or learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.