Party Center Software Presents “No Unhappy Customers”

The FEC experts at Party Center Software have created a new resource for customers, a free eBook guide called “No Unhappy Customers: 6 Ways to Prevent and Minimize Conflict at Your FEC,” available here.

“Family entertainment centers across the world may differ in terms of theme, activity, or particular demographic they cater to, but one thing is for certain across the board: minimizing potential conflict and keeping guests happy is of utmost importance,” PCS said.

In the eBook, they share six things that will help FEC operators not only “avoid conflict and prevent disgruntled customers from arising,” but also “a framework for behaviors to exhibit and actions to take should trouble occur and you need to find a resolution as quickly as possible.”

Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.