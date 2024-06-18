Trending
Ohio Operators Celebrate 50 Years

The Ohio Coin Machine Assn. (OCMA) celebrated 50 years at their Annual Meeting and Expo from June 11-12 at the Sawmill Creek Resort & Lodge on Lake Erie.

OCMA past presidents pose for a special recognition photograph. From left to right are: David R. George, Rod Stebelton, Phil Elum, David A. George, Mike Zappa, Pat Webb, Luke Adams and Jason Musser.

More than 50 Ohio operators enjoyed the occasion by participating in activities like the a walleye fishing expedition on the lake and a golf outing at Sawmill Creek Championship Golf Course, in addition to the reception and dinner, where they shared “reminiscences galore of the many struggles, challenges and accomplishments over the years.”

A Golden Anniversary Event recognized past leaders and concluded with the election of directors for 2024-27.

The paperweight given to attendees in recognition of the association’s 50 years.

Past presidents who were present included: David R. George (1988-1990); Rodney L. Stebelton (1996-1998); Phillip N. Elum (1986-1988 & 1998-1999); David A. George (2011-1015); Michael A. Zappa (1994-1996 & 2016-2018); Patrick Webb (2018-2020); Luke Adams (2020-2022) and Jason Musser (2022-2024).

The directors include: Brent Clark (NexGen Vending, Miamisburg); Jason Musser (J & S Electronics, Wapakoneta); and Rodney Stebelton (Stebelton Music, Lancaster). Continuing directors whose terms end in 2025 are: John Comella (Cadillac Music, Cleveland); Scott Shaffer (Shaffer Distributing, Columbus); and Patrick Webb (City Amusement, Portsmouth). And those terms with terms ending in 2026 include: James Comella (Cadillac Music, Cleveland) and Michael Zappa (Lorain Music, Crestline).

OCMA officers will be elected by the board of directors at their August meeting.

AMOA directors and officers who were at the meeting included: Marcus Zappa (Ohio); John Comella (Ohio); Bob Burnham (AMOA president, Colorado); Luke Adams (AMOA board chair, Ohio); John Pascaretti (Michigan); and AMOA executive director Lori Schneider.

The trade show floor gets busy.

