Ohio Operators Celebrate 50 Years

The Ohio Coin Machine Assn. (OCMA) celebrated 50 years at their Annual Meeting and Expo from June 11-12 at the Sawmill Creek Resort & Lodge on Lake Erie.

More than 50 Ohio operators enjoyed the occasion by participating in activities like the a walleye fishing expedition on the lake and a golf outing at Sawmill Creek Championship Golf Course, in addition to the reception and dinner, where they shared “reminiscences galore of the many struggles, challenges and accomplishments over the years.”

A Golden Anniversary Event recognized past leaders and concluded with the election of directors for 2024-27.

Past presidents who were present included: David R. George (1988-1990); Rodney L. Stebelton (1996-1998); Phillip N. Elum (1986-1988 & 1998-1999); David A. George (2011-1015); Michael A. Zappa (1994-1996 & 2016-2018); Patrick Webb (2018-2020); Luke Adams (2020-2022) and Jason Musser (2022-2024).

The directors include: Brent Clark (NexGen Vending, Miamisburg); Jason Musser (J & S Electronics, Wapakoneta); and Rodney Stebelton (Stebelton Music, Lancaster). Continuing directors whose terms end in 2025 are: John Comella (Cadillac Music, Cleveland); Scott Shaffer (Shaffer Distributing, Columbus); and Patrick Webb (City Amusement, Portsmouth). And those terms with terms ending in 2026 include: James Comella (Cadillac Music, Cleveland) and Michael Zappa (Lorain Music, Crestline).

OCMA officers will be elected by the board of directors at their August meeting.