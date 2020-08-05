Ohio Judge Upholds Late-Night Alcohol Ban

The new “no alcohol sales after 10 p.m.” rule Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine handed down to bars and restaurants remains in place this week after a Franklin County judge denied a request from a group of Columbus establishments for a temporary restraining order.

The lawsuit challenging the rule, which took effect July 31 and remains in place for as long as 120 days, was filed by numerous bars and restaurants in Columbus, including Pins Mechanical Co., 16 Bit Bar + Arcade and Late Night Slice, according to WOSU.

Five bars in northeast Ohio were cited in the first weekend of the state’s new order. The Ohio Liquor Control Commission can fine violators or suspend or revoke their liquor permits.

“We do not want to shut down Ohio bars and restaurants, but we do have to take some action and see what kind of results we get from this action,” DeWine said at a July 30 news conference. For now, it looks like the alcohol sales ban will stick. While patrons are allowed to finish their drinks by 11 p.m., last call is 10 p.m. and many bars have said this is a de facto way to shut down their businesses. Stay tuned for more updates.