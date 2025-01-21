O Captain! My Captain! California Auction Upcoming

The Anaheim, Calif.-based Captain’s Auction Warehouse will hold their first arcade and pinball auction Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The first day will coincide with the California Entertainment Machine Association’s annual Spotlight Show, which will also be held at the warehouse.

The auctions begin at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31 (preview at 1 p.m.) and 11 a.m. on Feb. 1 (preview at 9 a.m.).

To learn more or register to bid, visit www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com. Captain’s Auction Warehouse is located in Anaheim at 4411 E. La Palma Ave.