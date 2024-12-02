Now That’s Coool! Sacoa Teams with Kiddieland

Sacoa Cashless System recently announced its latest installation at Coool! Arena by Kiddieland, an all-in-one retail/family entertainment center in Germany. The space is designed to enhance the shopping mall experience at Mercaden Böblingen, in a town outside of Stuttgart.

In addition to their cashless tech, Sacoa also put in an EZ Kiosk, which they call the “industry’s first self-contained and self-installed cashless payment server system” and is aimed at reducing labor and other costs.

“We are very happy with the system,” said Eline Hutten, owner of Kiddieland. “It works reliably, it’s less work than with the logistic of the coins. The people like it very much as well.” To learn more, email [email protected].