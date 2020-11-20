NJAA Details State’s New Covid-19 Restrictions; Philadelphia Shuts Down Arcades, More

Indoor and outdoor gatherings in New Jersey have been further limited as of today, Nov. 20, as the state’s Gov. Phil Murphy is only allowing 25% capacity for entertainment centers, movie theaters and the like.

NJAA reported that with the number of Covid-19 cases rising at an alarming rate, Murphy said he had to “pull back the reins” on public and private gatherings. The association just started its annual membership drive, with its board of directors noting: “We understand this may be a hard time for our members and non-members, but without the association working together as your partner, I am not sure where we would be.” Get more information about that by emailing [email protected] or calling 732-240-0000.

In other news, the city of Philadelphia has taken an even stricter stance on rolling back reopening by shutting down arcades, bowling alleys, theaters, indoor dining, casinos, libraries and more through the end of 2020. Those restrictions also go into effect today. Retail stores in the city must operate with a maximum of five people per 1,000 sq. ft. of space.