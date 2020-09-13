Next Amusement 360 Online in October

In June, Amusement 360 held their first-ever virtual event, and it was such a success – with more than 600 registrants – that Creative Works says they’re doing it again from Oct. 6-8. There will be new topics, presentations and expert interviews to help you “level up your business.” Register here for the free event.

“As we all work through the pandemic, the event will shift to educational topics that will impact your business right now, while setting you up to thrive on the other side,” organizers wrote.

Previously known as LaserTAG360, the educational group presented by Creative Works rebranded back in February to reflect the changes it’s made in recent years to include all types of amusement operators. Learn more at www.amusement360.com.