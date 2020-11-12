New York Requires Bars, Restaurants to Close at 10 p.m.

Yesterday, Nov. 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that starting tomorrow, Nov. 13, New York bars, restaurants and gyms will be required to close at 10 p.m., matching a similar curfew to New Jersey. The state will also limit all private indoor gatherings to 10 people.

The New York Times reports that the decision comes on the heels of surging Covid-19 infections, heightening fears of a second wave in the New York City area especially. Though cases and hospitalizations are significantly lower than they were in the worst of the spring, The Times says, Gov. Cuomo noted, “We’re seeing a national and global Covid surge, and New York is a ship on the Covid tide.”

New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy also put new limits on indoor dining in his state, which he called a bid to avoid the sweeping shutdowns that brought the region’s economy to a standstill back in March.