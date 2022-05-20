New Main Event Location Planned for Texas

Construction has begun at the new Main Event in Beaumont, Texas. According to The Examiner, there’s no set opening date yet but the venue will feature bowling, multi-level laser tag, gravity ropes, ziplines, mini-golf, billiards, rock climbing and an arcade.

The Dallas-based company, founded in 1998, operates 44 centers in 17 states currently – serving more than 20 million guests a year.

Like its other locations, Main Event Beaumont will also have a sports bar with food. The facility will be located at 5380 Rexora Drive. Stay up to date at www.mainevent.com.