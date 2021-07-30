New Jersey Advises Masks Indoors Again

Gov. Phil Murphy recently strongly recommended that vaccinated and unvaccinated residents wear masks indoors when there is increased risk, a guidance in line with the Centers for Disease Control.

As Covid cases rise in parts of the country, many areas are adopting the rules. Such situations of “increased risk” include: crowded indoor settings, indoor settings involving those who many not be vaccinated and where individuals are immunocompromised.

“Our metrics are trending in the wrong direction, and new data suggests the Delta variant is more transmissible even among vaccinated individuals, which is why we are making this strong recommendation,” the governor said.