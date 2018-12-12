New Indiana Pinheads Taps Shaffer

Pinheads Entertainment Center, one of Indiana’s leading bowling entertainment centers, continues to add to their already diverse array of attractions and offerings for their customers. Over the last 10 months, Pinheads has gone through another major renovation. They have added an all new party space, a luxury arcade bar, 4D theatre experience with XD Dark Ride and 4,500+ square feet of arcade space with the help of Shaffer Distributing. The arcade now has over 75 games for both adults and kids alike and even has an adult party room inside.

Pinheads Entertainment Center specializes in everything from family entertainment to corporate events all the way to wedding receptions. For more information on Pinheads, please visit their website at bowlatpinheads.com; for more information on Shaffer Distributing’s services for FECs, contact [email protected].