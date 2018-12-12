Arcade Bar Opens in Indianapolis Neighborhood

One Up Arcade Bar recently celebrated its grand opening in the Broad Ripple neighborhood of Indianapolis, according to Fox 59. The bar is arcade focused, with numerous classics available to play, including Multipede, NBA Jam, Donkey Kong and Asteroids (a full list is available at www.oneuparcadebar.com).

Owners Michael Martinez and Matthew Smith have a combined 20 years of experience in the restaurant and customer service industry and a lifelong passion for all types of video games. “I always wanted to own a comic book store or arcade or something video game related and Matt had the idea to own a bar or brewery,” Martinez said. “So those two ideas just collided.”