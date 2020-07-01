New Andamiro Coin Pusher Shipping with Player Shields

Andamiro USA recently announced that trials for its new Marvel’s Avengers coin pusher will be ready to begin in late July. They’ll be testing a model with a superhero collectible card series featuring nine Avengers, and another that operates without cards.

Both of the versions have two player stations and incorporate ticket redemption play. They’ll also be shipping with the company’s Personal Player Shield, “which seamlessly fits between the game’s two player stations.” The PPS is intended for temporary use to allow for physical distancing. Easy to install and remove, it’s made of flexible clear plastic with a white-colored outer edge and the Avengers logo.

The machine itself is a “feature-rich, rapid-fire coin pusher inspired by the Infinity Stones storyline in the Avengersmovies by Marvel Studios.” It’s the first arcade game developed under the Andamiro-Disney creative alliance formed in 2019.

“Our initial test, prior to the pandemic, revealed we had a blockbuster game on our hands,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “Marvel’s Avengers is one of the world’s most recognizable entertainment properties and Andamiro’s designers really wrapped their minds around the brand to create a brilliant and fun arcade adaptation. This is an exciting game for players, and it’s expected to be very strong earner for operators, so we decided to begin the second trial program during the reopening phases of the American economy. We want to give players something special to come back to.”

Email [email protected] to learn more about the game.