Need to Call RePlay? Try Our Cell Phones!

Like most of you, RePlay is navigating the coronavirus pandemic from home offices. With our usual office line in limbo, you can reach us at the following cell phone numbers:

Advertising Director Barry Zweben | 818-554-3945

Circulation Director Ingrid Milkes | 818-808-6822

Editorial Director Key Snodgress | 310-488-6998

Assistant Editor Matt Harding | 947-201-9383

For less urgent matters, feel free to continue using our email addresses: for advertising, [email protected]; for subscriptions and other business, [email protected]; and to reach out and send news to the editorial staff, it’s [email protected] and [email protected].

Barry, Key and Ingrid pictured above in simpler times at Amusement Expo earlier this month. Our coverage of the show, in the April issue, should be hitting your mailboxes this week.

