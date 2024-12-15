National Museum of Play Adds Steve Epstein Collection

The Strong National Museum of Play, the home of the World Video Game Hall of Fame based in Rochester, N.Y., recently received a donation of materials from the family of the late Steve Epstein, longtime owner of the well-known Broadway Arcade in New York City.

The museum noted that the materials included his professional papers related to Broadway Arcade, the Professional & Amateur Pinball Association (PAPA) and unreleased arcade games he worked on through the years.

“For more than 40 years, Steve Epstein made an indelible impact on the entire coin-operated amusement game industry,” said Roger Sharpe, who worked with Epstein to co-found PAPA and also inducted him into the Pinball Expo Hall of Fame this year.

“His influence on game design, game operations, marketing, and promotion remain unequalled and played an integral role in shaping the direction of how business was done. In many ways, what he achieved and innovated endures to this day and will be his legacy forever.”

Click here to read more about the donation or visit www.museumofplay.org directly to discover what’s in the collection.