NAMA Cancels Nashville Show

The National Automatic Merchandising Assn. has cancelled its annual show due to the coronavirus. It was originally set to run May 6-8 in Nashville.

“We are grateful to our NAMA Show community for engaging with us as we grappled with the rapidly evolving situation and the determination to cancel,” show organizers wrote. “We feel confident that we will weather this crisis together and enjoy many successful future NAMA events.”

They already have their 2021 show scheduled for April 28-30 in New Orleans, plus the 2022 show set for April 6-8 in Chicago. Additional information is available at www.namanow.org.