N.C. Bowling Center: “Record Breaking” to Shutdown

One of the many mom-and-pop bowling centers itching to open is Buffaloe Lanes in Mebane, N.C. They’ve been closed since mid-March and had a “record-breaking weekend” just before they were forced to shut down, according to the Mebane Enterprise.

“We were killing it,” said Bryan Collier, the business’ general manager. “It was running so smooth. Even when all of it started, we went from a record-breaking weekend to still a great weekend.” Then came the shutdown.

Collier had his staff take courses and educate themselves on COVID-19, and the bowling center tripled their usual cleaning policies. In the days leading up to closing, staff worked overtime, cleaning and re-cleaning. Then, they were all laid off, save for a few employees.

“As far as scenarios for reopening the center,” the article said, “Collier indicated that birthday parties are probably out for a while, but the center could reopen at limited capacity, with limited staff. Fortunately, Buffaloe Lanes is a large center, so if the scenario includes a percentage of square footage, they would be better equipped to get back to normal.”

