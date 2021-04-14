Museum of Pinball Files Paperwork to Move

The Museum of Pinball in Banning, Calif., may be moving to Palm Springs in the near future, according to a recent report.

The organization has filed paperwork with the Palm Springs planning commission seeking approval to move into 77,000-sq.ft. of a building that currently houses the Desert Sun newspaper, which would remain at the location. The plans call for 1,900 pinball machines in the new venue, up from the 1,100 now on display.

Speaking on the possible new tenant, the paper’s executive editor Julie Makinen said: “After the Desert Sun building sells, we’re planning to lease back office space. This could mean we will have the coolest employee lounge right next to us!” Stay tuned for details at www.museumofpinball.org. In the meantime, you can head to their Banning location on April 24 for unlimited play on their machines during a special event.