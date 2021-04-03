Museum of Pinball Experience in Banning

The Museum of Pinball in Banning, Calif., is hosting an event from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on April 24, the location’s first gathering since prior to the Covid pandemic. Limited to 25% capacity, visitors will get unlimited play on over 500 pinball machines.

The cost is $150 per adult and $85 per child (ages 9-15). Children 8 and under get in free. Face coverings will be required at all times, gloves will be encouraged and available, and there will be hand sanitizing stations.

The arcade and video game side of the museum will not be open. Click here to buy tickets, or visit www.museumofpinball.org.