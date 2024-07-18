Monster Mini Golf Opening in North Carolina

Monster Mini Golf will open another location on Aug. 3 in Monroe, N.C., reported Monster Entertainment CEO Christopher King, the franchisor for Monster Mini Golf locations across the nation and owner of the new location.

“We are so excited to introduce Monster Mini Golf, which has entertained families and companies in two other locations in the greater Charlotte area, to Monroe,” King said. “And I am personally thrilled to bring affordable family experiences to this growing community and to locate on the south side of Charlotte.”

The 11,500-sq.-ft. venue will feature the brand’s signature 18 holes of blacklight mini-golf, plus a four-lane bowling alley, Laser Maze, an arcade with a prize center and more. The first 100 guests to arrive at the grand opening will get a free round of mini-golf and a $7 game card.

Go to www.monsterminigolf.com to see more.