Michigan Bowling Centers Plan Event at State Capitol

Tentatively set for Aug. 12 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Michigan bowling alley owners are planning a demonstration at the state capitol. As we reported on Aug. 4, Michigan is one of only five states whose bowling centers can’t open. What’s more irritating to operators, even the state’s casinos were recently allowed to reopen.

“We’re at the point where we’re going to lose half of our business,” said Bo Goergen, the rally’s organizer, who’s also a pro bowler, owner of Northern Lanes Recreation and executive director of the Bowling Centers Assn. of Michigan (BCAM).

Goergen and other bowling center owners emphasized to The Oakland County Times that the event is not a protest – it’s simply a gathering to highlight the difficult economic reality the centers are facing. Contact BCAM at www.michiganbowl.com.