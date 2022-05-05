MB2 Entertainment Now Open in SoCal

The former Mountasia, now MB2 Entertainment, is now open in Santa Clarita, California. According to KHTS, the business held a soft opening on April 27.

The venue has some of the same attractions as Mountasia, including go-karts, laser tag, bumper boats and mini-golf. New attractions include duckpin bowling, sports simulators and a bar, as well as new dining options.

It was opened by the owners of nearby MB2 Raceway, Chris and Martine Brooks and Will and Stefanee Miller. The fully-renovated facility was brought to life with Trifecta Management Group, another SoCal company.

“Trifecta is extremely proud to be a part of this project,” said partner and COO Pat Hart. “In partnership with the center’s owners, we’ve been able to completely transform a local entertainment institution into an entertainment destination.”

Learn more at www.mb2raceway.com.