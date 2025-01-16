Manitoba Pinball League Gets CTV News Spotlight

The Manitoba Pinball League up in Canada got some good press recently on CTV News, following its 13th annual Pinhead Cup late last year.

The league’s founder, David Morris, has 22 pinball machines in his personal collection, including pins dating to the 1970s. Morris has restored old pinballs across the country since 2010. “I enjoy fixing them almost as much as I do playing them,” he said.

The pinball league grew out of Half Pints Brewing Company in Winnipeg, which had four machines on location at the time. “We started with 10-12 people coming and now it’s 25-40 coming to each and every event.”

Phantom Amusement, which started as a pop-up arcade in 2018, is now the full-time space that hosts the Manitoba Pinball League.