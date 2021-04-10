Maine’s Sparetime Recreation Bowling Alley Will Close May 4

Sparetime Recreation, located in Lewiston, Maine, will close permanently on May 4 unless owner Andy Couture can find a buyer for the business. The Sun Journal reports he’s been seeking a buyer for nearly 10 years, so hope is slim.

“I’d like nothing better than to see that bowling center stay open,” he said. Couture has another bowling alley nearby that will close temporarily from May 7-June 22 as a bit of a “Covid break,” he said.

Sparetime Recreation is on the market for $125,000, including all of the inventory. Learn more at www.sparetimerec.com.