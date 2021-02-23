Maine Arcade Bar Sets Up GoFundMe

Owners of Arcadia National Bar, an arcade bar in Portland, Maine, recently surpassed their GoFundMe funding goal, and plan to reopen at a new location in the Port City Music Hall, where there’s plenty more space to allow for social distancing. There are also plans for weekly live music.

According to WMTW, owner David Aceto said he already used up an SBA loan, two rounds of PPP loans and sold 43% of the bar to new investors. Meanwhile, he still hasn’t been able to open since last March due to the previous location’s cramped quarters.

Now, the plan is to reopen at the old Port City Music Hall in a few months. “We believe this is the way to keep Arcadia going in a pandemic and come out the other side,” he said. Learn more at www.arcadiaportland.com.