On Sunday, Feb. 7, Main Event locations around the country will be celebrating the Super Bowl by offering guests one hour of bowling for $5.55 per person. The deal, according to FSR Magazine, is available nationwide.

Main Event has 44 locations across the country that have an average of 22 bowling lanes, a full-service bar and restaurant (perfect for watching the Big Game), arcade games, VR, ziplines and more. For more information, visit www.mainevent.com.