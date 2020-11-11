Lex Live Entertainment Center Opening Soon

A new multi-level 90,000-sq.-ft. entertainment complex is set to open in Lexington, Ky., sometime this month with attractions such as a bowling alley, IMAX movie theater, sports bar and more.

According to WKYT, the business is making some of the finishing touches inside and is excited for the upcoming grand opening. It’s located across from Rupp Arena, a 23,000-seat concert venue and home of the University of Kentucky basketball team.

Lex Live will have 10 movie theater screens, a virtual reality arcade that can host esports tournaments and a full restaurant-sports bar. Learn more about the venue at www.lexlive.com.