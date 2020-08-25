League Bowling Allowed Under New Washington Rules

Some league bowling activities can return to Washington counties in Phases 2 and 3 of the state’s reopening guidelines, said Gov. Jay Inslee. According to KING5, the new guidelines issued last week only allow league bowling play and practice.

According to KIRO7, owner Jason Hoff (at right) of Evergreen Lanes in Everett will be creating membership cards for his bowlers – effectively letting anyone come in to practice for a league during designated time frames.

The guidelines, which you can read in full here, allow for two bowlers per lane, require social distancing and bans equipment sharing. Mask use is also required, as “bowling is not considered an allowable exception for exercise activities or team sports.” Most bowling alleys are expected to reopen in early September. Learn more at www.governor.wa.gov.