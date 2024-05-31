LBX Collective’s Experience Academy This Week

An industry workshop called The Experience Academy from LBX Collective will be held this week, June 5-7, at Andretti’s in the Dallas, Texas, area.

Enrollment in the deep dive program is $549. Attendees will leave with the tools necessary to accomplish and measure guest experience.

Frank Price, Brandon Willey, Kim Wheeler and Clint Novak will be among the guest speakers. Sponsors of the program include: A&A Global Industries, Art Attack, Foundations Entertainment University, Intercard, Promotion Champs, Roller, SafePark USA and Shopwindow.