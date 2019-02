by Kevin Williams

CES presented LBE VR attractions from the Microsoft and Shanghai Lions Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. partnership such a standalone VR kiosk machine gun called the Scorpio. EAG had standalone VR attractions from Bandai Namco, Hologate, AI Solves’ We Play VR and a wide range of offerings from Immotion. Cleanbox Technologies proved that hygiene is possible with LBVR using ultraviolet light. Read more here . [Posted: 02-07]