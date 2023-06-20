Lasertron Axe Throwing Now with Auto Scoring

Lasertron’s high-end axe throwing attraction now comes with automatic scoring, the company reports. “We’ve developed the most accurate axe throwing scoring system available and one that covers a much larger target area – three times bigger than all the others,” they shared.

The automatic scoring system was installed in their Buffalo, N.Y., location about three months ago and more recently added to their Rochester, N.Y., venue.

There are more than 20 game formats available for guests to choose from and more are being developed. More than just axe throwing, Lasertron’s version is a true turnkey experience, complete with booth seating, tables and LED lighting.

Each of their facilities offers eight lanes of the attraction. To set up on online presentation or schedule an appointment to visit, get in touch with Ann Kessler and [email protected] or at 305-257-3930. You can also go to www.lasertron.com for more information.