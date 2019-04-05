AMI Service School Shows Co-Pilot App

AMI Entertainment’s service school brings many new tools to operators for improved jukebox performance and management, the company says. It’s enhanced Co-Pilot app helps them get things done on-the-go.

The service school has been around for several years, but recent developments have increased involvement, AMI said in a press release.

They shared operator success stories including one from Jim Ryan of Amusements Unlimited in Olean, N.Y., who downloaded the app while working with an AMI rep. “The operator saw several of his jukeboxes were turned off,” AMI wrote in the press release. “After turning the first one on, he continued to power on the rest of the jukeboxes. By the time he was finished, the first jukebox already had five songs in the queue.”

Learn more about the company at www.amientertainment.com.