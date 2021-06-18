Laser Tag Hosting Industry Events at Amusement Expo

The laser tag industry is meeting during Amusement Expo next week on June 29 for a roundtable session followed by a reception at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas.

Come learn about how laser tag attractions and centers survived and how to grow in the future at the Laser Tag Industry Roundtable, held from 4-5 p.m. in Ballroom G. Immediately after will be the Laser Tag Reception in Ballroom F (from 5:15-6:15 p.m.).

Enjoy free drinks and getting back together with your laser tag friends. Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org or call Erik Guthrie at 317-965-9482.